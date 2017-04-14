Chinese-spec Buick Regal GS images leak





Leaked images of Chinese Buick Regal GS Enlarge Photo

Well, what do we have here? It seems these images are of the Chinese-spec, 2018 Buick Regal GS.

Car News China published the images showing the hottest of Regal variants sporting a more aggressive front and rear fascia and appropriate "GS" badging. Specifically, there are chrome inlets in the bumper, darker headlamps, more aggressive ground effects, and blade-style, 5-spoke wheels with a peek-a-boo session from red brake calipers. It looks properly sporty, yet still falls in line with Buick's most recent design motifs.

It's also clear this is indeed a Chinese-market Regal since the photos showcase a traditional trunk at the rear of the car. The North American Buick Regal Sportback opts for a liftback design via its Opel Insignia Grand Sport corporate cousin.

The publication goes on to state the Regal GS will receive a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine with 255 horsepower, making it out to be the identical unit from the current North American Regal GS. However, a previous slip up from Buick Canada stated the U.S. and Canada would be treated to a 3.6-liter V-6 engine for the next 2018 Regal GS, likely the same powerplant found in the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro.

Should the report and its images prove to be true, we'll be seeing more of the Chinese-spec Buick Regal GS at the 2017 Shanghai auto show, which opens on April 19. Look for a slew of additional vehicles to make their debuts as well, and you can visit our dedicated hub for all additional Shanghai coverage.