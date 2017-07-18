BMW X5 M, Jaguar XE SVR, Mercedes-AMG GLE63: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW X5 M spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

BMW is working on a new generation of the X5, and once again there will be a high-performance X5 M. The latter has just been spotted in prototype form and is believed to be packing a twin-turbocharged V-8 with as much as 600 horsepower on tap.

Another prototype spotted today is believed to be for a new Jaguar XE SVR. Think of it as a slightly tamer version of the absolutely ballistic XE SV Project 8.

Mercedes-AMG has also started testing a prototype for a new model, in this case the next-generation GLE63. Like the X5 M mentioned above, the new GLE63 is also expected to benefit from a twin-turbo V-8 with around 600 horses.

2020 BMW X5 M spy shots

2019 Jaguar XE SVR spy shots

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots

2017 Fiat 500X Trekking first drive: an underrated, if overpriced, crossover

BMW i boss joins Faraday Future

Tough Audi decision alleged: diesel emissions gear or profitable high-end audio systems?

New Rolls-Royce Phantom leaked ahead of July 27 debut

OPEC thinks the electric car revolution is upon us, too

Alpine’s next car to be a Porsche Macan rival

Renault Zoe still dominates Europe electric car sales; longer range boosts sales