New Rolls-Royce Phantom leaked ahead of July 27 debut

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom leaked - Image via CarNewsChina Enlarge Photo

This is likely our best look yet at the new Rolls-Royce Phantom which is scheduled for a reveal on July 27.

The images are supposedly screen shots depicting an online brochure for the eighth-generation Phantom, in Extended Wheelbase form.

They were first posted to the website CarNewsChina and show a distinctly evolutionary design for the new Phantom, which was to be expected given the similarity of the styling of prototype versions compared to the current Phantom.

While the exterior may be familiar, things are all-new under the skin. Underpinning the vehicle is a new aluminum spaceframe architecture unique to Rolls-Royce and destined for each of the marque’s next-generation cars, including an SUV. This time around, the Phantom will only be available as a sedan, though there will still be two lengths to choose from.

Power will almost certainly come from a V-12 of some sort, and we’re no longer expecting a plug-in hybrid model given Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Otvös’ preference for pure electric powertrains over hybrids. An electric Rolls-Royce isn’t expected for some time, however.

Production of the current Phantom concluded earlier this year after a 13-year run. It was the first car developed and sold by Rolls-Royce under the stewardship of the BMW Group. The new Phantom will be revealed during the “Great Eight Phantoms” exhibition in London where Rolls-Royce will showcase seven previous generations of the car, using celebrity-owned examples.