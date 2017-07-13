Rolls-Royce opens show with a little help from John Lennon's Phantom V





John Lennon's Rolls-Royce Phantom V Enlarge Photo

Attention Londoners: Please send pics. When Rolls-Royce opens their exhibition at Bonhams, called "The Great Eight Phantoms," John Lennon's personalized Rolls-Royce Phantom V will be in attendance.

The special guest appearance coincides with the 50th anniversary of the release of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," which never really gets old anyway.

It's not some dreary, old luxury machine, either. It's a colorful tribute to the iconic record and was commissioned by Lennon in 1967. Not only does it sport colors inspired by the album's artwork (and perhaps most infamous song?), but also Lennon had it outfitted in true rockstar fashion. His personal customization included a television, the rear seat was converted into a bed, and a telephone and refrigerator were installed. Additionally, a floating record player and a custom sound system were installed. The psychedelic Phantom V was revealed days before the worldwide release of "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band."

Lennon used the Phantom V regularly until 1969 before he purchased a less flashy Rolls-Royce for himself. The iconic Phantom V was then shipped to the United States upon Lennon's relocation in 1970 and was loaned out to haul other famed rock acts, including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and more. Following years in storage, it was donated to the Royal British Columbia Museum in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Now, it will make the maiden voyage back to London where fans of the car and Lennon himself may take a peek at a piece of history. "The Great Eight Phantoms" runs from July 29 through August 2.