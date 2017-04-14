Tesla Model 3 reveal in July, semi truck in September

Apr 14, 2017
2016 Tesla Model S

The second half of 2017 will be busy for Tesla as the company reveals two new products and starts production of one of them.

The first to arrive will be the highly-anticipated Model 3 sedan. It will be revealed in July, the same month the first customer examples are scheduled to roll off the line at the plant in Fremont, California.

In September, Tesla will take the wraps off a semi truck that the company first detailed in July 2016 in part two of its overarching product strategy known as the Tesla Master Plan.

The latest timing details were revealed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday in his usual method of juicing Tesla’s share price making product announcements, via Twitter.

In his tweets, Musk said his team had done “an amazing job” on the semi truck and that it was “seriously next level.”

He also revealed that a pickup truck, also outlined in the Tesla Master Plan, would be revealed in the next 18-24 months.

Tesla is certainly not alone in exploring the potential for electric commercial vehicles. Mercedes-Benz is already conducting trials of a handle of electric vans and trucks and expects to have an electric semi truck similar to its Urban eTruck concept in production early next decade. American startup Nikola has also shown an extended-range electric semi truck that’s promised for production at the end of this decade.

And as for electric pickup trucks, there are already a handful players offering extended-range electric offerings. One of the first was Via Motors, backed by veteran auto industry exec Bob Lutz.

