2018 Lynk & Co 03 spy shots

Chinese automaker Geely late last year launched the new brand Lynk & Co with a compact SUV called the 01.

A prototype for Lynk & Co’s second model, a compact sedan, has now been spotted. The car is called the 03 and was previewed at last month’s 2017 Shanghai auto show by a concept of the same name.

The spy shots don’t reveal much in the way of details but if you look closely there appears to be the same Porsche-inspired nose as seen on the 01. The production 03 should closely resemble the concept we saw in Shanghai.

Both the 03 and the 01 are designed around the CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) compact car platform developed by Geely and Volvo. Volvo is using the platform for an XC40 compact SUV related to the 01, as well as an S40 sedan related to the 03. Volvo will also use the CMA platform for a replacement for its current V40 hatchback, and this will likely be related to a Lynk & Co model as well.

Lynk & Co 03 concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

The powertrain lineup is expected to consist of inline-3 and -4 engines as well as a plug-in hybrid system. The latter will combine a 1.5-liter inline-3 with an electric motor at the front axle. A pure electric powertrain is also a possibility.

Lynk & Co’s vehicles will be built in China but sold globally, including in the United States. The company has an ambitious sales target of 500,000 annual sales within the next five years. Lynk & Co plans to start sales in China towards the end of this year. The company has hinted that sales in Europe and the U.S. will commence towards the end of 2018.

To stand out from the crowd, Lynk & Co will adopt a sales strategy similar to that of Tesla. Dealers will be company-owned and pricing will be fixed. Lynk & Co is also planning lifetime warranties, though the company is yet to divulge the specifics of the deal.

Lynk & Co also hopes to stand out with connectivity and cloud services. Its vehicles will always be connected to the Internet and come straight from the factory with an open API, an app store and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication. For example, Lynk & Co vehicles will be able to share data among themselves, such as available parking spaces and traffic conditions, and owners will be able to share their vehicles with other drivers using an app.