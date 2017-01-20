Italdesign to unveil limited edition car at 2017 Geneva auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for limited edition Italdesign Giugiaro car debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Italdesign Giugiaro has confirmed plans to unveil a new car at the 2017 Geneva auto show, but it won’t be a one-off concept like we’re used to seeing from the Italian firm.

The design house says the car in Geneva will be for “five visionary collectors.” This suggests that five examples will be built and sold.

Last summer, Italdesign CEO Joerg Astalosch said the company was considering launching its own brand to offer limited edition cars. It’s possible the car in Geneva will be the first model sold under a new Italdesign brand.

Teaser for limited edition Italdesign Giugiaro car debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

There are no official details apart from these teasers, though there are rumors the car will be based on an existing Audi model.

With the major automakers relying more and more on in-house designers, independent automotive design firms have struggled to stay solvent in recent years and have been forced to seek new sources of revenues, such as building their own cars or offering design services for other industries. Few have managed to stay independent. Majors such as Italdesign and Pininfarina have been absorbed by the Volkswagen Group and Mahindra, respectively, while others such as Bertone have gone bankrupt.

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, visit our dedicated hub.