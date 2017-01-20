Alpine sports car spied, Dodge Demon outed, Hennessey Venom GT retired: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2011 Hennessey Venom GT Enlarge Photo

French automaker Renault is hard at work developing a new mid-engine sports car to be sold under a revived Alpine brand, and we have new spy shots of a prototype. Unfortunately, there are no plans to bring the Alfa Romeo 4C and Porsche 718 Cayman rival to the United States.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is due for a reveal at the same time the movie “The Fate of the Furious” is due to hit theaters. We saw a wide-body Challenger appear in a trailer for the film, and it’s safe to assume that this is the car that Dodge is calling the Demon. A video has also appeared showing actor Vin Diesel with a couple of Challengers, and one of them looks to have a Demon logo on them.

Hennessey has announced that production of its Venom GT has ended. The last car is a Glacier Blue example that’s already been sold. Don’t feel too sad as Hennessey says a successor will be unveiled later this year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2017 Renault Alpine A120 spy shots

2018 Dodge Demon, 'Fast and Furious 8' timelines seem awfully close (Update)

Hennessey Venom GT Final Edition marks end of world-beating supercar

Roundup: All the 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winners

Italdesign to unveil limited edition car at 2017 Geneva auto show

GM adds B20 biodiesel capability to Chevy, GMC vehicles

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe spy shots

Traffic deaths continued sharp increase in 2016: highest number of fatalities since 2007

Audi enters World Rallycross Championship with EKS

GreenTech Auto shutters its doors, closes Mississippi factory