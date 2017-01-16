A vicious ’65 Ford Mustang with 1,000 hp drops by Jay Leno’s Garage

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A 1965 Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Mustang with 1,000-at-the-wheels-horsepower is the feature of the latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. However, high horsepower isn’t what impresses the most about this Mustang. Rather, it’s the thought and meticulous work that’s gone into ensuring that literally every inch is just right.

The car, nicknamed the Vicious, is the creation of Jason Pecikonis and his team at Timeless Kustoms, based in Camarillo, California. It took over 10,000 hours to build this beauty, and it’s a showcase of what the company can do for its clients.

From the choice of paint to the red interior to the positioning of the vents for the twin-turbocharged and supercharged V-8 engine, this kind of attention to detail is hard to match.

But there’s serious performance lurking within, too. The blowers deliver up to 26 psi of charge pressure to the 5.1-liter V-8 nestled under the hood. The engine is matched up with a 6-speed, paddle-shifted sequential transmission and is driving some massive 19x13-inch wheels at the rear. A 19x11-in pair sits up front.

There’s also independent rear suspension borrowed from a Camaro, plus carbon-ceramic brake discs, and a rear diffuser inspired by the design used on a Ferrari [NYSE:RACE] F430. We’d hate to think how much all of this must have cost but in case you’re interested you’ll find all the details of the build on the Timeless Kustoms website.