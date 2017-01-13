This VW Bus is a Hot Wheels car come to life





What's your daily driver? We're betting it's some kind of Accord, Camry, or Traverse. Why not a 1963 VW Bus with a 468-cubic inch Chevrolet V-8?

That's the daily driver of the lunatic in this video from 1320 Video. Shout out to Road & Track for digging it up.

As you can tell by the Chevy V-8 (and the stance, and the wide rear tires, and the flat black paint, and the attitude), this is no 36-horsepower original VW Bus. This monstrosity has a Lincoln Continental rear end, a custom frame, a host of scrounged parts, and a Chevrolet Astro front end to give it power steering.

The owner, known only as Mike, says he squirts it with nitrous oxide, and it can run 12.20 in the quarter mile. That's thanks to 587 horsepower from the V-8 and a 150 hp boost from the nitrous. Where'd the engine come from? A boat. And how does he cool it? Not with a duct so much, but with what we'd call a growth on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Our hero says he built the frame in two days and the whole vehicle in six weeks. The shifter is a handle from a labor bed--because why not?

If this dragstrip-ready VW van isn't your cup of methane, maybe this Race Taxi is more your speed.

Ah, the crazy things people can do with automobiles.

