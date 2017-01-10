Ford GT V-6 sips more gas than Viper V-10, according to EPA

Follow Jeff Add to circle



New Ford GT, 2015 Detroit Auto Show Enlarge Photo

The 2017 GT, Ford Motor Company's [NYSE:F] revived supercar, has begun rolling off of the assembly line and is in the process of delivery to some extremely happy owners.

As they should be, considering they will soon be taking delivery of a wild-looking beast packing a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 that produces over 600 horsepower. It's an EcoBoost engine and, as the car's listing on the EPA's website reveals, it's a whole lot more interested in boost than it is about anything eco.

Fuel economy numbers are in for the new Ford GT and they're not stellar. We didn't expect them to be all that great, mind you, but these are rather low for an engine that's a bit smaller when compared to what other supercars are using. The GT is rated to return 11 mpg city, 18 highway and 14 combined—earning it a $2,600 Gas Guzzler Tax.

New Ford GT, 2015 Detroit Auto Show Enlarge Photo

And those numbers should dip even further when you realize just how hard it will be for owners to keep their right foot off the throttle.

To compare the GT to another American high-performance contemporary, we'll line it up next to the Dodge Viper. That's a car with a massive 8.4-liter V-10 engine that produces 645 horsepower. It's also rated to return 12 mpg city, 19 highway and 14 combined.

Maybe Dodge should call it the EcoViper...