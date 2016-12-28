Today's the day you learn how to change your car's transmission fluid. Our teacher? None other than our friend Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained. He's taking the time to do some routine maintenance on his Honda S2000 before diving into his modification and upgrade list.
While the process given in this video is for a 2002 Honda S2000, the process itself is very similar on most makes and models of vehicles on the road today. From raising up your car on jack stands to draining the fluid, Fenske goes through each step in detail.
