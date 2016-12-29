Jannarelly Design-1 coupe, Subaru BRZ STI Sport concept, Faraday Future EV: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Faraday Future electric car debuting at 2017 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

Jannarelly’s upcoming Design-1 roadster will also be available as a coupe. The sports car startup has announced it will offer a roof option made from carbon fiber.

Subaru will use the upcoming 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon to unveil two new STI Sport concepts. One of these, revealed today, is based on the BRZ sports car.

Faraday Future’s new electric car has been shown to accelerate quicker than the Tesla [NSDQ:TSLA] Model S P100D—a car that can hit 60 mph from rest in just 2.5 seconds. Unfortunately, we could still be years away from the FF car going on sale as construction of the company’s plant recently came to a halt.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Jannarelly teases hard-top option for Design-1 sports car

Subaru to debut BRZ STI Sport concept at 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon

Faraday Future's car proves quicker than Tesla Model S P100D

Not bad meaning good: The lowest-rated cars of 2016

Volvo 90 series cars lets you Skype your colleagues

Faraday Future falls further: two execs depart, CES car still due

Ford ready to start testing 'next-generation' self-driving car

2007-2009 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan investigated for brake failure

A Lamborghini Reventón is hitting the auction block

Next Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell to have 30 percent more range