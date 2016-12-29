Mustangs perform massive drift to set new Guinness record

Dec 29, 2016
There's a new Guinness World Record for a category I'm pretty sure you never knew existed. It's for the Largest Tire-Mark Image, and it was just claimed by a pair of Ford Mustangs. The stunt went down in Saudi Arabia under the watchful eye of a Guinness official. The previous record took up a space 500 square meters. A pair of drivers from Aljazirah Vehicles Agencies and Aljazirah Ford Racing piloted a pair of Mustangs to lay down a burning tire-based image that spanned 883.98 square meters (9,515 square feet), which means the drivers smashed that old record.

CHECK OUT: Subaru to debut BRZ STI Sport concept at 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon

The image they created? It's the Breast Cancer ribbon, and the entire act was meant to draw attention to the worthwhile cause.

To create the image, a pair of drivers utilized the not-quite-stock coupes. These are RTR-tuned machines and they're setup for drifting. That certainly helped, and so did the tires, which were made to produce pink smoke.

Perhaps the new rule for this record should always be that it has to benefit a good cause. Let's have drifters draw more ribbons in larger sizes and keep this record growing. 

