Camaro ZL1 vs. Challenger Hellcat, McLaren MSO, Ken Block in the snow: Today's Car News





2017 McLaren MSO Carbon Series LT Enlarge Photo

The 650-horsepower 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is just hitting the streets, so it's only natural that someone would pit it against the muscle car horsepower champion, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. That someone was John Hennessey and the contest was a roll-on drag race. Check out the story for the results.

The McLaren Special Operations team is an in-house group that makes accessory parts to improve upon McLaren's already awesome cars. MSO has come up with a new series of carbon fiber parts under its MSO Defined program. These parts are for new and qualified pre-owned Super Series machines. There's nothing like adding lightness.

Ken Block is great at sliding automobiles around on any slick surface. His latest hooning escapade? Playing in the snow in a 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor. The truck was provided by Ford Performance, and Ken's antics make for one great but all-too-short video.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

No more talking: 2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. the 2017 Chevy Camaro ZL1

Ken Block plays in the snow in a Ford F-150 Raptor

Homologation Special: Cosworth-powered Mercedes headed to auction

Tesla tops Consumer Reports' customer satisfaction index

McLaren Special Operations offering new range of carbon fiber goodies

The five best basic modifications for your car

What's New for 2017: Land Rover

Monster 1971 Toyota Celica makes more than 1,100 horsepower

Colorado, Nevada, Utah to collaborate on electric-car charging network

Honda in talks with Waymo for self-driving tech

Which automaker has the best looking lineup?