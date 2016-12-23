McLaren Special Operations offering new range of carbon fiber goodies

Dec 23, 2016
A New Year and a new look for McLaren 12C and 650S

If you're a McLaren owner with an MP4-12C, 650S, or 675LT in your driveway and you also happen to love carbon fiber, then you're in luck. The good people at McLaren Special Operations have a new line of accessories for your ride in its MSO Defined portfolio. These fresh goodies are available for new or qualified pre-owned Super Series machines. Sorry Sports Series owners, but you're too poor to party here.

You'll find a bunch of carbon fiber parts for your ride. From vents and louvers, to mirror arms and casings and a complete rear diffuser, the MSO parts bin is dripping with carbon trim. You'll also be able to add your favorite high-strength material inside your car. A carbon fiber steering wheel, side sill tops, extended gear shift paddles, and vent bezels are designed to add lightness to your McLaren.

A New Year and a new look for McLaren 12C and 650S

A New Year and a new look for McLaren 12C and 650S

We assume some of this Super Series goodness will eventually trickle down to the lower-tier cars like the 570S. It's pretty wonderful that McLaren's entry-level vehicles are still a joy to look at and absolute beasts when it comes to performance.

So that's a Happy Holidays from the MSO team. Hopefully, a joyful McLaren owner or two wakes up early on Christmas morning to find vented fenders under the tree.

