McLaren Special Operations offering new range of carbon fiber goodies

If you're a McLaren owner with an MP4-12C, 650S, or 675LT in your driveway and you also happen to love carbon fiber, then you're in luck. The good people at McLaren Special Operations have a new line of accessories for your ride in its MSO Defined portfolio. These fresh goodies are available for new or qualified pre-owned Super Series machines. Sorry Sports Series owners, but you're too poor to party here.
You'll find a bunch of carbon fiber parts for your ride. From vents and louvers, to mirror arms and casings and a complete rear diffuser, the MSO parts bin is dripping with carbon trim. You'll also be able to add your favorite high-strength material inside your car. A carbon fiber steering wheel, side sill tops, extended gear shift paddles, and vent bezels are designed to add lightness to your McLaren.
We assume some of this Super Series goodness will eventually trickle down to the lower-tier cars like the 570S. It's pretty wonderful that McLaren's entry-level vehicles are still a joy to look at and absolute beasts when it comes to performance.
So that's a Happy Holidays from the MSO team. Hopefully, a joyful McLaren owner or two wakes up early on Christmas morning to find vented fenders under the tree.
