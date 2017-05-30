Report: BMW Z4 concept pegged for 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

News
46 minutes ago
2018 BMW Z5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
BMW is reportedly planning to preview its next-generation Z4 sports car with a concept at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this August.
Autocar reports that the concept is in the final stage of development. No doubt it will feature a few influences from BMW's recently revealed 8-Series concept.
The car it previews is the sports car BMW is developing alongside a new Toyota Supra. It was originally thought to be adopting a Z5 moniker as a mark of higher positioning, but Ludwig Willisch, Head of BMW Group Region Americas, told Autoguide in May that that wasn’t the case.
2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
“There will be a sports car, yes, but it’s not going to be a Z5,” Willisch said. “It will be called Z… probably 4.”
Though yet to be confirmed, it’s thought the jointly-developed BMW and Toyota sports cars will be built at a Magna-Steyr assembly plant in Austria. Sharing a production facility makes sense considering the low volumes of pricey sports cars.
The Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance takes place on August 16. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.
