Report: BMW Z4 concept pegged for 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

May 30, 2017
2018 BMW Z5 spy shots

2018 BMW Z5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW is reportedly planning to preview its next-generation Z4 sports car with a concept at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this August.

Autocar reports that the concept is in the final stage of development. No doubt it will feature a few influences from BMW's recently revealed 8-Series concept.

The car it previews is the sports car BMW is developing alongside a new Toyota Supra. It was originally thought to be adopting a Z5 moniker as a mark of higher positioning, but Ludwig Willisch, Head of BMW Group Region Americas, told Autoguide in May that that wasn’t the case.

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

“There will be a sports car, yes, but it’s not going to be a Z5,” Willisch said. “It will be called Z… probably 4.”

Though yet to be confirmed, it’s thought the jointly-developed BMW and Toyota sports cars will be built at a Magna-Steyr assembly plant in Austria. Sharing a production facility makes sense considering the low volumes of pricey sports cars.

The Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance takes place on August 16. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

