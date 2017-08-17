BMW Z4 Concept leaked ahead of Pebble Beach debut

News
Ahead of its debut later today images of the BMW Z4 Concept have been leaked courtesy of Autoblog.nl.
With traditional rear-wheel drive BMW proportions, the Z4 Concept features a long hood, good dash-to-axle ratio, and short rear deck. The front snout is canted forward, with some saying it resembles the E28 6-Series Shark Nose.
The front and rear lights appear to feature LED elements, though don't rule out laser lights.
The cabin is basic, yet modern with a futuristic BMW feel to it. The digital gauge cluster is digital with most switches and controls appearing to be touch-based. Perhaps most interesting are the red buttons on the steering wheel labeled Race/Stop. There also appears to be a digital lap timer of sorts on the bottom of the steering wheel.
2018 BMW Z4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Set to be the replacement for the current Z4, one can expect turbocharged power to be under the hood in production form, with both a 2.0-liter turbo four and likely a 3.0-liter turbo six. Power will likely go to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission.
Full details will be released later today, and a production version of this Z4 Concept should debut next year with sales beginning just after.
