BMW Z4 Concept leaked ahead of Pebble Beach debut

Aug 17, 2017
Follow Joel

BMW Z4 leaked via Autoblog.nl

Ahead of its debut later today images of the BMW Z4 Concept have been leaked courtesy of Autoblog.nl.

With traditional rear-wheel drive BMW proportions, the Z4 Concept features a long hood, good dash-to-axle ratio, and short rear deck. The front snout is canted forward, with some saying it resembles the E28 6-Series Shark Nose.

The front and rear lights appear to feature LED elements, though don't rule out laser lights.

The cabin is basic, yet modern with a futuristic BMW feel to it. The digital gauge cluster is digital with most switches and controls appearing to be touch-based. Perhaps most interesting are the red buttons on the steering wheel labeled Race/Stop. There also appears to be a digital lap timer of sorts on the bottom of the steering wheel.

2018 BMW Z4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 BMW Z4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Set to be the replacement for the current Z4, one can expect turbocharged power to be under the hood in production form, with both a 2.0-liter turbo four and likely a 3.0-liter turbo six. Power will likely go to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission.

Full details will be released later today, and a production version of this Z4 Concept should debut next year with sales beginning just after.

HI-RES GALLERY: BMW Z4 leaked via Autoblog.nl
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

BMW Z4 Concept leaked ahead of Pebble Beach debut BMW Z4 Concept leaked ahead of Pebble Beach debut
"Suicide Squad"-inspired BMW i8 is a wild piece of automotive art "Suicide Squad"-inspired BMW i8 is a wild piece of automotive art
2019 Audi e-tron quattro spy shots 2019 Audi e-tron quattro spy shots
A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with only 25 miles heads to auction A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with only 25 miles heads to auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.