2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Land Rover took a gamble with the Range Rover Evoque in that the vehicle eschewed serious off-roading capability in favor of a blend of design and luxury. It’s a gamble that’s paid off as the Evoque has attracted plenty of customers that previously wouldn’t have considered one of the British marque’s vehicles.

It’s hard to believe the Evoque has been on sale since 2012, as the vehicle is still looking and feeling fresh. Nevertheless, Land Rover is planning a second-generation Evoque and we’ve just spotted an early test mule for the vehicle.

There are some new intakes in the front bumper while at the rear we see some makeshift panels. The layout of the controls in the cabin are unchanged from the current model, though most of the actual controls are test units.

The platform for the new Evoque is Land Rover’s LR-MS platform found in the current Evoque as well as the Discovery Sport. Expect the platform to be updated for the new Evoque with lighter materials and alternative powertrain capability.

It doesn’t appear that there will be any significant change when it comes to the size of the new Evoque, which makes sense as Land Rover has just added the Range Rover Velar to fill the wide gap between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport. We’ve also heard that an all-new model could be added below the Evoque.

The first prototypes for the new Evoque should start testing late this year or early next. Currently, we’re expecting the vehicle on sale in 2019, as a 2020 model.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.