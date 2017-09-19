Toyota GR sub-brand, next-gen Dodge Challenger, Audi SQ8: Today’s Car News

Sep 19, 2017
2020 Audi SQ8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Audi SQ8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Toyota has launched a new performance sub-brand. It’s named after Toyota’s Gazoo Racing motorsport department and will offer vehicles in three categories. At the top will be limited-edition models wearing the GRMN badge.

We have good news and bad news regarding the next-generation Dodge Challenger and its Charger sibling. The cars are reportedly being developed around the Maserati Ghibli’s platform. The downside is that they now might not arrive until 2021.

A prototype for what’s likely an Audi SQ8 has been spotted. The Q8 is Audi’s rival to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, so presumably the SQ8 will rival sportier alternatives of those vehicles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Toyota launches GR performance sub-brand, but new Supra noticeably missing

Next Dodge Challenger, Charger to ride on Maserati platform, arrive in 2021?

2020 Audi SQ8 spy shots

GM looking to let public test its self-driving cars

Unofficial Land Rover Defender successor gets a name: Projekt Grenadier

Volkswagen ID electric car to launch in 2020 along with new Golf

Kahn Design takes on the Bentley Bentayga

Canada to mandate automatic taillights to eliminate 'phantom vehicles'

You can already reserve Mercedes’ EQC electric SUV in Norway

GM CEO Barra attacks China gas-car ban, suggests buyers should decide

