Toyota says goodbye to the FJ Cruiser with this Final Edition

Sep 18, 2017
Follow Jeff

Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition

Yes, Toyota is still making the FJ Cruiser. You haven't seen them on dealer lots here in North America for some years now, but a handful of other markets continued to get the retro-styled off roader. That's all coming to an end soon, though, and Toyota is saying goodbye to its FJ with an appropriately titled final edition called...the Final Edition.

Available only in Japan, the FJ finale comes off the line wearing beige body panels accented with satin black trim bits. A set of 20-inch wheels and model-specific side steps are also offered. There's no changes made to the 4.0-liter V-6 engine under the hood, but the cabin space gets the same color treatment as the outside.

Toyota originally created the FJ Cruiser as a modern nod to its iconic FJ40, which traces its roots all the way back to 1960. Thus the Cruiser was given a short wheelbase and boxy proportions. Based on the Toyota 4Runner, it was a fun vehicle but it was never a truly good one. The interior looked and felt cheap, fuel economy was pretty abysmal, vision to the rear was practically non-existent, and buyers would be better off just buying a Jeep Wrangler.

Still, it's always a fun experiment when an automaker produces a new vehicle inspired by an older one. The potential for greatness is always there, but it's far easier to mess it all up. The FJ Cruiser captured some of the flair of the original, but just didn't go far enough in becoming a Wrangler-like dedicated off roader. 

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

HI-RES GALLERY: Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

McLaren builds bespoke 570GTs to match F1 XP GT ‘Longtail' McLaren builds bespoke 570GTs to match F1 XP GT ‘Longtail'
Toyota says goodbye to the FJ Cruiser with this Final Edition Toyota says goodbye to the FJ Cruiser with this Final Edition
GKN Drivelines introduces off-the-shelf torque-vectoring eAxle GKN Drivelines introduces off-the-shelf torque-vectoring eAxle
Production Porsche Mission E to be priced like Panamera Production Porsche Mission E to be priced like Panamera
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.