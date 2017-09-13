New video probably shows Ferrari FXX K Evo testing

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari on Monday stated testing a camouflaged version of its LaFerrari-based FXX K at Italy’s Autodromo Nazionale Monza racetrack.

Clearly visible modifications made to the car, the most notable being the full length rear wing, suggest we might be looking at a prototype for the FXX K’s Evolution Package upgrade.

It’s hard to gauge, but it appears the front spoiler has been revised. The rear diffuser also looks different and is sporting some extended sections.

Other changes include the new vents below the taillights, and the spot on the rear where the Ferrari logo would normally sit has been filled with a new T-shaped element.

The FXX K is a rolling laboratory for Ferrari where the automaker can test new technologies without the limitation of road and race regulations. Loyal customers in Ferrari’s Corse Clienti program are invited to purchase the cars and drive them at top racetracks around the world. Ferrari uses the program, referred to as XX, to gather feedback that can be used to hone future technologies.

The FXX K is powered by the same V-12-based hybrid system found in the LaFerrari, though its peak power rating is 1,035 horsepower, or 85 horses more than the road car. It’s possible any Evolution Package will add even more power.

Previous XX cars included the 599XX and Enzo-based XX, both of which spawned their own Evo versions.

A reveal of the FXX K Evo could take place at Ferrari’s 2017 Finali Mondial end of year celebration which will take place at the Mugello racetrack from October 26-29.