2019 Lexus RC F spy shots

Sep 13, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Lexus RC F facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Lexus engineers are currently testing a camouflaged RC F prototype at the Nürburgring.

The changes to the car are subtle which suggests we might be looking at a prototype for a facelifted version of the rear-wheel-drive luxury performance coupe.

New elements include the front lip spoiler, revised shape for the front intakes, and rear bumper diffuser insert.

Lexus’ RC range, including the RC F model, was introduced for 2015. An update for the 2019 model year is thus looking likely as this represents the midpoint in the car’s life cycle.

2019 Lexus RC F facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Lexus RC F facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

There are also rumors Lexus might be in the early stages of developing a hotter version of the car, one possibly referencing the brand’s Gazoo Racing motorsport department.

The current RC F is a sporty cruiser with decent performance when you need it. It’s a bit on the heavy side, though, weighing in at 3,958 pounds, or more than the all-wheel-drive Audi RS 5. The only car in the class that’s heavier is Mercedes-AMG’s C63 Coupe, but the AMG benefits from much more torque.

The current RC F has a 5.0-liter V-8 with 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque. The C63 Coupe has 469 hp and 479 lb-ft in standard form and 503 hp and 516 lb-ft in C63 S form.

We’re expecting this updated RC F to go on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model. Stay tuned for updates in the meantime.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Lexus RC F facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

BMW M8 GTE racecar debuts in Frankfurt, ready to battle at Le Mans BMW M8 GTE racecar debuts in Frankfurt, ready to battle at Le Mans
Borgward Isabella concept brings a storied name back from the past Borgward Isabella concept brings a storied name back from the past
2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo takes familiar route to high performance 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo takes familiar route to high performance
Audi RS 4 Avant makes return at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Audi RS 4 Avant makes return at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.