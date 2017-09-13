5 things you need to know about the Mercedes-AMG Project One





The closest thing to a homologation special we're likely to see out of Formula 1, the Mercedes-AMG Project One is one very special car.

On the sidelines of the Frankfurt motor show, we sat down with AMG's Rene Wollman. His business card calls him the Project One's "Project Leader," but he's much more than that. He was the one that AMG boss Tobias Moers turned to when it came time to develop the increasingly independent division's first hypercar. Wollman's resume is diverse, as you'd expect from an automotive engineer, but what stands out is his work on the brand's SLS AMG Electric Drive. The Project One takes electrification to an entirely different level, giving anyone with a driver's license and upward of $2.7 million the world's most advanced, street-legal car.

Based on that conversation, here are five things you need to know about the Mercedes-AMG Project One.

It's an F1 car...for the road

The Project One is not race-derived. It's basically a full-on race car with a body shell and a handful of concessions made for compliance in places like Europe and North America where airbags and lights are must-haves and emissions standards require that cars not spew too many hydrocarbons. Underneath its body, which was shaped as much by the wind as it was a designer's pen, lies a powertrain essentially plucked from Mercedes-AMG's W06 Formula 1 race car.

Technically, what was shown off in Frankfurt is a concept car, but a real one is coming and it's going to look a lot like this. The Project One has upward of 1,000 horsepower from a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 mated to a quartet of electric motors. The first electric motor delivers power rearward. Two more are positioned up front to send power to each of the steerable wheels. A fourth electric motor is integrated with the turbo that both provides muscle to its compressor and captures otherwise wasted exhaust energy.

Each motor has its own battery, which effectively quadruples the battery capacity compared to an F1 racer. Sure, there are myriad small changes designed to help the Project One last longer than a single race, since owners aren't exactly going to drive their Project One hypercars at 10/10ths 100 percent of the time like Lewis Hamilton does with his race car.

Mercedes-AMG Project One, 2017 Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

It's full of trick hardware

Wollman told us that the Project One is "more road car than F1 car," but that AMG uses much of the same damper technology to take on whatever pavement the hypercar is likely to encounter. Even with its F1 powertrain, this sleek two-door is no one-trick pony.

Its suspension is bespoke and anyone familiar with advanced suspension technology will see that it takes advantage of Multimatic's trick gold-tinted Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve dampers. No, they're probably not the same units used in the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, but we're willing to bet that AMG's experience using them in the base GT coupe and convertible paid off (opt for the adjustable suspension in those cars and you won't get the Multimatic dampers).

There are no anti-roll bars in the Project One. Instead, a strut angled toward the left side of the vehicle does that job far better than a metal bar could.