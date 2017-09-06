Lotus GT430 Sport offers the go with less aero show





Lotus took the wraps off of its limited-production Evora GT430 earlier this year, but now anyone (though not anyone in the United States) can hop into a GT430 with the introduction of the Lotus Evora GT430 Sport. The GT430 Sport is almost identical to the limited-run GT430, although the addition of an optional automatic transmission, the lack of aero bits, and a bump in torque are the real differentiators.

Not to step on the GT430, the GT430 Sport ditches downforce and aerodynamic elements, which isn't all bad. Without them, the GT430 Sport is actually 22 pounds lighter than the GT430 when equipped with a manual transmission. It also allows the GT430 Sport to sprint up to 196 mph, which makes it the fastest Lotus road car to date.

Power comes from a familiar 3.5-liter supercharged V-6 engine, which still produces 430 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. However, buyers who opt for the newly added automatic transmission will enjoy an extra 7 lb-ft of torque for a total of 332 lb-ft.

Although the automatic transmission adds 25 pounds, it's actually quicker than a GT430 Sport equipped with a manual gearbox. Drivers shifting themselves will be able to clock 0-60 mph times of 3.7 seconds, while the automatic transmission will dust off 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. For those seeking extra grip, the GT430's 0.4-inch wider Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are optional on the Evora GT430 Sport.

Standard Öhlins TTX two-way adjustable dampers, ventilated brake discs with AP Racing four-piston calipers, and a Torsen limited-slip differential are onboard no matter which Evora GT430 Sport is selected. Also included are the mass amounts of carbon fiber found throughout the body and in the cabin. The door sills and instrument cluster are treated to carbon fiber, while Alcantara and perforated leather awash other areas of the cabin. A pair of carbon racing seats is also included.

The automatic transmission option will be available from January 2018 onward with prices starting at $136,000. As mentioned, no plans for U.S. availability have been announced. Lotus is also keen to remind customers it will happily customize a customer's order via its Lotus Exclusive program.