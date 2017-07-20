Evora GT430 is most powerful Lotus road car yet

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lotus on Thursday unveiled the most powerful road car in the marque’s history.

The car is the Evora GT430, and as the name suggests it’s packing 430 horsepower.

The power, together with 325 pound-feet of torque, is generated by the Evora’s familiar 3.5-liter supercharged V-6 and propels the GT430 from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. The top speed is 190 mph.

The engine, which is sourced in naturally aspirated form from Toyota, is hooked up with a 6-speed manual and spins the rear wheels only. A limited-slip differential is also part of the mechanical package.

2018 Lotus Evora GT430 Enlarge Photo

The GT430 also benefits from unique bodywork and aerodynamic elements, many of which are made from carbon fiber, unpainted to show off their weave. The result is a reduction in the car’s dry weight of 57 pounds, bringing the total figure down to 2,773 pounds. Also helping to shed some of the pounds—22 to be exact—is a titanium exhaust system.

According to Lotus, the aerodynamic elements help boost downforce to the tune of 550 pounds at speeds approaching the car's 190 mph top speed. The list includes numerous air blades and louvers around the body as well as aero ducts behind each wheel and of course that massive rear wing.

Finally, for the chassis, the engineers added Öhlins adjustable dampers, Eibach springs, and new, extra wide wheels and tires. The wheels are a forged aluminum set shod with 245/35R19-size Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires at the front and 295/30R20-size rubber at the rear. The brakes, meanwhile, are from AP Racing and feature 4-piston calipers front and rear.

Lotus plans to build just 60 examples of the GT430. The car will be offered in select markets, meaning we’re unlikely to see it in the United States. That means we’ll have to suffice with the slightly tamer Evora 400 and Evora Sport 410.