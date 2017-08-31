2018 BMW M8 GTE racer to debut at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 BMW M8 race car Enlarge Photo

BMW has confirmed it will unveil the racing version of its upcoming 8-Series at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

The version to be shown will be the M8 GTE, BMW’s entry for the 2018 World Endurance Championship which includes the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans. That’s right, folks. BMW is returning to Le Mans.

An M8 GT Le Mans (GTLM) racecar is also being developed for the 2018 WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, where it will replace the current M6-based racecar.

Power in the racecars will come from a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. BMW says the engine has been derived from the 4.4-liter mill found in road cars like the latest M5. It develops a nominal base output of more than 500 horsepower, depending on the classification.

2020 BMW M8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Weight of one of the M8 racecars, meanwhile, is down to around 2,690 pounds thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber in the construction.

Even for non-motorsport fans, the M8 GTE’s reveal will give us our best look yet at the road-going 8-Series, specifically the M8 model, launching in 2018. BMW will also present its 8-Series concept in Frankfurt. Unveiled at May’s 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the concept provides a more stylized look at the upcoming production model.

Also on BMW’s Frankfurt stand will be the recently revealed Z4 concept, plus the redesigned M5, X3 and 6-Series Gran Turismo, and the updated i3. There are rumors we may also see an electric version of the next-generation 3-Series and/or a hydrogen fuel cell-powered BMW X7 concept.

The action all unfolds September 12. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the Frankfurt auto show over at our dedicated hub.