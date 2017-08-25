2017 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcats recalled for potential oil leak





2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Enlarge Photo

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has initiated a recall for the 2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat and 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat over a potential oil leak that could result in some serious damage.

"Oil leak" is a nice way of putting it, actually, since the recall involves the engine oil cooler hoses. FCA recall number T48 says the hoses themselves may fail, which would result in a dramatic loss of engine oil. Furthermore, FCA says oil could spray onto the driver's windshield and impair vision, which may increase the risk of a vehicle crash. Additionally, there is an increased risk of fire. As of last month, however, FCA says it is not aware of any incidents stemming from the faulty engine oil cooler hoses.

No other FCA vehicle uses the specific hose material, so other FCA vehicles are not affected.

A total of 1,207 Challenger and Charger Hellcats are part of the recall, all built only during the 2017 model year for the U.S. market. FCA will replace the engine oil cooler hoses free of charge on all of the affected vehicles. Owners will be notified shortly and the recall is expected to commence on September 22. Owners looking for additional information can visit recalls.mopar.com and view any open recalls on their vehicles.

