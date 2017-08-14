The Dodge Demon configurator has been unleashed

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon First Drive Enlarge Photo

You know you want one. How could you not, really? I mean, there's never been a production vehicle capable of making 840 horsepower with a price under $100,000. If you truly want one, you're going to have to navigate ridiculous dealer shenanigans, budget for a near continual flow of tires, and assume ownership of your local gas station. Even if you don't have the cash for one, you can dream, can't you? Now you can start building the Demon just the way you like because the Demon configurator is alive.

To use it, simply click on the link above and then click on the 2018 Challenger and you will be immediately taken to the Demon page. The base price, including a $1,700 gas-guzzler tax and $1,095 destination charge is $86,090. Then you can dress up the exterior with any of 16 colors, a Satin Black Graphics package for $3,495, or a painted black satin hood for $1,995.

The Dodge Demon configurator is now live Enlarge Photo

Inside you can add leather and Alcantara performance front seats for $1,595, the rear seat for $1, a trunk carpet for $1, red seat belts for $195, and a sunroof for a whopping $4,995 (why would anyone do that?). A Comfort Audio package adds heated and ventilated leather and Alcantara performance front seats, a heated steering wheel, bright pedals, a power tilt/telescoping steering column, and an 18-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system for $2,495.A car cover and battery tender cost $475.

Configure it right and you can stay on the better side of $90,000.

What do you get for all of that dough? A large, loud coupe that can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in a mind-boggling 2.3 seconds. The Demon launches so viciously that the front wheels will lift off the ground when you're doing it right.

This is the type of car that can go very fast in a straight line. Should you find yourself sitting at the tree and staring down 1,320 feet of tarmac, you should know that the trip can take as little as 9.65 seconds and you will be going 140 mph when you get to the finish line.

So ignore your work on this Monday morning and head over to the Demon configurator. There are colors to pick, options to assess, and dreams to be forged.