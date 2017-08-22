2018 BMW M5 revealed, Pebble Beach, Fisker EMotion: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 BMW M5 Enlarge Photo

BMW finally took the wraps off the 2018 M5. With power shuttled to all four wheels, it's a massive departure from tradition. Motivations comes from a rather more M-like 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 producing 600 horsepower, but a manual transmission isn't on the options list. The new M5 will arrive in U.S. dealers next year.

If yesterday's eclipse wasn't enough, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and what's now dubbed Car Week in Monterey, California, should keep you happy. The first U.S. street-legal McLaren F1 sold at auction, as did a 1956 Aston Martin DBR1 Roadster, among countless other exotics including some Detroit iron worth your attention.

Separately, Henrik Fisker announced that his new EMotion electric car will be revealed at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in January and his company won't just be showing off a pretty body; some of the car's next-generation technology such as battery and charging tech will be on display as well.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

