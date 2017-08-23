Pagani Zonda lives, Hyundai pickup truck, Ferrari Portofino: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



Pagani seemingly just can't bring itself to kill the Zonda supercar, and that isn't a bad thing. Despite having built "the last Zonda ever," the Italian hypercar company unveiled another new Zonda at Pebble Beach. Dubbed the Zonda HP Barchetta, it was built for the man who founded and owns the company, Horacio Pagani.

Hyundai teased everyone with the Santa Cruz pickup truck concept at the 2015 Detroit auto show, and now the automaker's confirmed that it will put that concept into production. That's right, Hyundai's going to build a pickup truck. More akin to the Honda Ridgeline and less like the Ford F-150, the production version of the Santa Cruz concept will be a lifestyle truck, not a workhorse.

Ferrari has just replaced the California T with the new Portofino. Still a hardtop convertible that is a GT at its core, the new sports car ditches the California T's softer looks for an angrier presence.

