The way Porsche creates carbon fiber wheels is beautiful

If you've been following along lately, you've noticed that Porsche is quite excited to tell you all about its new limited-edition car. The 911 Turbo S is being offered in a small batch called the Exclusive Series, and it's serving as a 607-horsepower welcome mat for the Exclusive Manufaktur program. The latest fascinating tidbit about the car? You can fit carbon fiber wheels at all four corners.

Porsche is making these wheels in house, and it's using a rather large radial loom wheel to do so. The loom turns 18 kilometers of material into the base of a rim. More carbon fiber is applied to that base and more than 200 parts come together to create a wheel. It's then cooked up.

Using brutal machines, the wheels are tested over the course of 2,000,000 kilometers so Porsche knows they will hold up. Porsche has also put more than 4,500 test laps on these wheels on the racetrack. That's how you wind up with a wheel that you know is incredibly strong and durable, yet also lighter than aluminum wheels.

In fact, they''re both 20 percent lighter and 20 percent stronger than the standard forged alloy wheels fitted to a Porsche 911 Turbo S. They also cost about $18,000 for the 9x20 front and 11.5x20 rear wheels, and right now they're just an option for the $257,000 Exclusive Series Turbo S. We would be shocked, however, if carbon fiber wheels don't wind up on the options list for more Porsche vehicles down the road.

Heck, in five years you'll probably be able to spec out a Macan into the stratosphere and slap some 22-inch carbon fiber rollers on there.