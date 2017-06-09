Porsche establishes standalone Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization department

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Enlarge Photo

You might think an out-of-the-box Porsche is plenty exclusive—and you'd be right. But for some, that's not enough, and that's why Porsche has been offering personalization options through its Porsche Exclusive program for over three decades now.

The program has become so popular that it’s been turned into a standalone department: Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

And as a taste of what’s possible, the department cooked up the 607-horsepower 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, limited to just 500 units worldwide. Porsche also has a video highlighting the five most memorable Porsche Exclusive creations from the past three decades.

2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Enlarge Photo

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will now be responsible for all custom work conducted by Porsche. The range of services available also includes customer consultation, developing special equipment options for each model range, and producing limited-edition cars.

Crucially, the department can enhance Porsche cars in terms of both styling and performance, with the sole limits being “technical and qualitative feasibility.” From the customer's wishlist, the technicians and craftspeople then take over.

Car personalization is now big business for the luxury brands. Some of Porsche’s rivals such as Ferrari and McLaren even offer clients the opportunity to develop standalone cars. Porsche is yet to tread down that path. Given some of the eyesores rivals have churned out, perhaps that’s a good thing.