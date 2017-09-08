Watch a Ferrari F40 LM make noise at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Just 1,311 Ferrari F40 examples were built between the years 1987 and 1992. Ferrari needed a successor to its monstrous 288 GTO, and this was that car. It turned out to be even more monstrous, and it was a car that adorned the bedroom walls of many young car fans in poster form.

There's an even rarer version of the F40, and it bears the designation LM. The Ferrari F40 LM is a racing-prepped version of the road car, and it later became the Compeitizione.

In a world of rare and special cars, the F40 LM sits proudly near the top of the list. It's not common to see one out and about at vintage and other track events, but when you do it's probably going to be doing something awesome. Like the car in the video above, for example.

This is a Ferrari F40 LM that is running up Lord March's driveway. As we approach the Goodwood Revival this weekend, it's a good time to look back at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, where this Ferrari was put through its paces much to the delight of the onlooking crowd. Watch the video to hear the raucous sound of a burnout at the starting line, followed by the wail of the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-8 engine. It produces around 470 horsepower and more than its fair share of decibels.

This might be the same car we saw at the Goodwood Member's Meeting. If so, it's clear that its owner loves getting it out of the garage and onto a track where it belongs.

