Watch a Ferrari F40 LM run flat out at Goodwood





They say meeting your heroes in person usually ends in disappointment. We'd say that can't happen if said hero is the Ferrari F40.

Chris Wilson, the driver of this Ferrari F40 LM—a racing variant—proves the F40 is all it was ever cracked up to be. That is, raw, exhilarating, and a little scary, too. Wilson participated in the 75th Goodwood Members Meeting, where owners of pretty spectacular cars not only put their cars on display but also drive them hard around the 2.4-mile road course. As you can see in this video, Wilson proved that the F40 continues to earn its poster car status with a few laps around the Goodwood Circuit.

ALSO SEE: Watch an Aston Martin Vulcan lay down a big burnout as it attacks a hill climb

The car accelerates with brute force and chugs the driver forward at a pretty alarming rate. Remember, this car was built in the late 1980s/early '90s. It's acceleration and performance are nothing to scoff at decades later. Plus, the wail of its twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-8 engine is music from a bygone era. Spin that track again, DJ.

We'd imagine the F40 LM—let alone a regular F40—isn't the easiest car to drive. It may explain what seem to be rather clunky gear changes. However, we're not here to judge. This guy owns the car; we do not. And he drives it well, too.

Have a look and a listen in the video above. Watch out for the abrupt ending, though; it's just a tad loud and sudden. And when you're finished, see how an F40 tackles the snow.