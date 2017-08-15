BMW teases new M5, reveal coming August 21





The wait is nearly over for German sports car enthusiasts after BMW announced it will finally reveal the 2018 BMW M5 on August 21. With the announcement, which was posted to the brand's official Facebook page, the German automaker also supplied a very brief teaser video.

The video was accompanied by a brief snippet of description: "Limits can be exceeded. The all-new BMW M5 with M xDrive is living proof." M xDrive is BMW's all-wheel-drive system that will debut with the 2018 M5. The system has the capability to switch between all-wheel and rear-wheel drive nearly instantly. A transfer case splits the drive torque between the front and rear axles. From there, a rear differential then further splits the drive torque between the rear wheels. Have no fear, the M5 will certainly still go sideways.

As for power, BMW will fit a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine with an upgraded injection system, new turbochargers, a lighter exhaust, and improved cooling and lubrication systems. However, a final power figure is unknown at this time.

Ahead of this official teaser video, BMW also slipped a hint into the cover art of "Need For Speed: Payback." At the left corner, eagle-eyed observers noticed the M5 pictured certainly didn't match the model currently on sale. The image also seemed to match the plethora of spy photos the 2018 M5 has racked up over months of testing.

2018 BMW M5 On Need For Speed Payback cover art Enlarge Photo

We'll have answers to all of our burning questions soon. In the meantime, press play above to catch the new M5 in its element. The video contains an oh-so-short head-on shot that shows about as much of the car as we see on that video game cover. We'll see the rest of it on Monday.

