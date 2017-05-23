BMW racer Timo Glock gets acquainted with new M5’s all-wheel-drive system

May 23, 2017

BMW M5 with m xDrive all-wheel-drive system

Ex-Formula One racer Timo Glock has a pretty great job these days. After racing with various manufacturers and teams, he's been a BMW factory racing driver for some time, competing in DTM. His most recent task is one of much more interest, however.

BMW recently put Glock behind the wheel of its next-generation M5, with Dirk Hacker, head of development at BMW M, in the passenger seat.

The new M5, of course, features the highly anticipated M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The system allows drivers to switch between all- and rear-wheel drive effortlessly. The system, in AWD mode, features a rear bias, but the masterminds at the M division knew true RWD must be a part of a flagship M car. Thus, the M xDrive system was born.

BMW is confident the system will provide the driving experience enthusiasts know and love while offering predictability and finesse on the track.

2018 BMW M5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 BMW M5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 BMW M5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 BMW M5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 BMW M5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 BMW M5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

As Glock flogs the new M5 around the course, it's easy to see the difference when Hacker flips the dial from AWD to solely RWD.

Suddenly, the super sedan is tossable and exhibits a tail-happiness Glock wasn't able to push with even the sportiest AWD setting. Glock is a professional, though, so he keeps the eye-catching oversteer in check. BMW has said the car’s handling always remains predictable thanks to linear changes in oversteer and sideslip angle.

The M xDrive system will be one piece of the M5's puzzle. BMW will drop a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 under the hood with an upgraded injection system, new turbochargers, a lighter exhaust, and improved cooling and lubrication systems. And, may we say, it does sound really, really good in the video.

The new M5 will debut later this year, most likely as a 2018 model.

