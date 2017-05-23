2019 Jaguar I-Pace spotted during photo shoot

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar’s I-Pace electric SUV has just been spotted completely undisguised.

Posted by Agenda de l'automobile (via Jalopnik) on its Facebook page is this video showing the I-Pace in what is almost certainly production-ready form. The video was taken in Monaco during what appears to be an official film shoot. The I-Pace can be seen driving along roads that form part of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix track (the race is on this weekend).

Part of the track was used for the Formula E Monaco ePrix earlier this month. It’s possible Jaguar is creating a promotional video highlighting the connection between the I-Pace and Jaguar’s I-Type race car that competes in Formula E.

Teaser photo of Jaguar I-Pace electric car in camouflage undergoing road testing, March 2017 Enlarge Photo

Compared to the I-Pace concept unveiled at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show, the vehicle in the video has the chunkier, production-spec side-mirror caps already seen on an I-Pace prototype. Other differences include the toned-down front bumper design and new wheel pattern.

The I-Pace is based on a new platform for electric cars, though many of its elements, for example the suspension substructures, have been borrowed from existing Jaguars. Confirmed specs include a 90-kilowatt-hour battery, 220-mile range, and an electric motor for each axle delivering a combined 400 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Jaguar has also said the I-Pace will hit 60 mph in 4.0 seconds or less.

A reveal is scheduled for late 2017. The vehicle will go on sale in the second half of 2018, suggesting it will arrive in showrooms as a 2019 model.