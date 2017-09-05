Italy’s ATS unveils modern GT supercar at 2017 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



In 2012, Italian sports car brand Automobili Turismo e Sport was revived after a 50-year hiatus by Daniele Maritan and a highly dedicated team of engineers.

The company initially dabbled in lightweight track cars as well as a retro speedster, but the long-term goal was always to build a successor to the Ferrari-rivaling 2500 GT of the 1960s, the “2500” signifying the car’s 2.5-liter, mid-mounted V-8.

ATS has teased us in recent years with computer-generated drawings of its modern GT, but now the company has finally unveiled the real thing. The modern ATS GT made its world debut on August 31 at the 2017 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance in the United Kingdom, alongside an original 2500 GTS. (The 2500 GTS was a slightly sportier version of the 2500 GT.)

1964 ATS 2500 GTS, 2017 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance Enlarge Photo

Each of the modern GTs will feature carbon fiber for both the chassis and body, something the modern Ferrari can only match with special series models like the LaFerrari. Power will come from a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that will be mounted behind the cabin and paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission diverting drive to the rear wheels.

The engine in standard tune will deliver 650 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. As an option, ATS will dial up the output to 700 hp and 553 lb-ft. Thanks to a lithe dry weight of only 2,866 pounds, either output will see the GT sprint to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds or less, and top out at over 206 mph.

For the chassis, ATS has implemented double wishbone suspension plus adjustable shocks at both ends. A limited-slip differential controls the drive torque between the rear wheels, in this case a 21-inch pair wrapped in massive 355/25-size tires. A pair of 20-inch wheels with 255/30-size tires is found at the front. Carbon-ceramic brakes are found at all four corners.

ATS GT, 2017 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance Enlarge Photo

Although the GT is a supercar, its name beckons the leisurely pursuit of grand touring. In keeping with this, ATS’s designers have focused on comfort and ergonomics. A modern supercar also needs modern controls, and the GT delivers this up with a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen-based infotainment system and a driving modes selector. The latter has three modes: Viaggio (Touring), Sport and Corsa (Race).

Just 12 special launch editions of the modern GT will be built to signify the 12 original 2500 GTs built. The work will be handled at ATS’s modern facility in Borgomanero, Italy, located between the industrial hubs of Milan and Turin.

“We use words such as challenge, adventure, beauty and passion to represent the values that were shared among all the founders of ATS in 1962,” Maritan said in a statement. “Today we find the same values in the talented people bringing back this historically important brand.”