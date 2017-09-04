The story of Kris Singh's Pagani Huayra BC





American supercar collector Kris Singh isn't coy about his love affair with exotic automobiles.

His collection notably includes a Lamborghini Veneno and a Koenigsegg Agera RS. His most recent purchase is a real rarity, however: a Pagani Huayra BC. The car honors the late Benny Caiola, Pagani's first customer, and only 20 of them are being produced for customers around the world.

Singh's BC isn't just a regular example because he decided to put his own twist on the supercar. It wears the Macchina Volante suffix, which honors renaissance man Leonardo da Vinci. The historic figure long dreamt of creating a flying machine with wings and flaps to keep it planted.

Singh decided to apply the name to his Huayra BC since the car features a wing and aerodynamic flaps to keep it planted to the ground. Something has to control the massive 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 residing within, after all. The engine develops a peak 789 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque, which is 69 additional hp and 73 extra lb-ft of torque over a standard Huayra.

Such passion and artistry come at a cost of $2.55 million. It's unclear if Singh had to pony up additional sums of cash for the Machina Volante moniker, but we don't think the entrepreneur and multimillionaire would have had much of an issue anyway.