Report: Aston Martin SUV will have a V-8, V-12 engines, cameras as side mirrors





The market for SUVs and crossovers continues to expand and automakers from every corner of the industry are preparing to exploit the body style's success. That includes Lamborghini and even—believe or not—Ferrari. Naturally, Aston Martin wants in on the SUV game as well.

The British luxury and sports car brand previewed an electric SUV concept, dubbed the DBX, at the 2015 Geneva motor show, but now production plans are moving forward, according to a report from German publication Auto Bild.

The DBX Concept showcased an all-electric powertrain, but the latest report states Aston Martin will first offer gasoline engines before diving into an electric powertrain for its SUV. The engines should be familiar to any Aston Martin follower: a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 and a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 will both be offered when the SUV launches. The engines make 503 and 600 horsepower, respectively, and the V-8 is sourced from Mercedes-AMG.

Following the production DBX's launch, Aston Martin is then expected to offer either a plug-in hybrid or all-electric variant of the SUV.

However, even the first units will arrive with some non-traditional automotive technology. Aston Martin also plans to keep the DBX Concept's cameras, per the report. The cameras are put in place of traditional side mirrors and relay their images to screens positioned inside the vehicle. It's not too different from the setup we've seen on the brand's Valkyrie hypercar project.

The report pegs 2019 for the launch of the SUV with a price range of $195,000 to $260,000. Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce will also challenge the ultra-luxury segment with its Cullinan SUV. We'd expect Rolls-Royce to push its opulent high rider even more upmarket, while the Aston should be decidedly sportier.