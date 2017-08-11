Say hello to the 2020 Audi Q8, camouflage free

Aug 11, 2017
2020 Audi Q8 via AutoPareri

2020 Audi Q8 via AutoPareri

Audi can't seem to help itself. The German automaker's been out testing the upcoming 2020 Q8 crossover SUV, and keeps getting caught by people with cameras.

Earlier this week we spotted the Q8 undergoing testing on public roads, and then later we spied it testing on the Nürburgring, this time with video.

Now a member of the AutoPareri forum spotted a Q8 without any camouflage driving on public roads in Europe.

Only the center portions of the taillights are covered on this Q8, and the wheel center caps are missing.

While this could be a prototype, it looks nearly production ready.

This photo confirms the production Q8 will be nearly identical to the Q8 Concept, which isn't a terrible thing.

The rear on this black Q8 features integrated exhaust outlets, a diffuser—albeit smaller than that of the concept vehicle—and a large spoiler. Even the wheel design is similar to the concept's.

The U.S. powertrain is expected to be a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 that should send 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

An e-tron plug-in hybrid model, likely pairing the same engine as the non-hybrid with an electric motor for a combined output of 445 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, is also expected.

More powerful SQ8 and RS Q8 models should also be coming down the pipeline.

Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.

