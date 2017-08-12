Audi Q8, Porsche Carrera 4 GTS, Acura RLX: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Joel Add to circle



2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

We spotted the 2020 Audi Q8 undergoing testing on the Nürburgring. Sized like the Audi Q7, the new Q8 has a fast roofline, a wide track, and flared fenders. Aggression apparently will be standard.

This is what it's like to take a McLaren 570GT off road Enlarge Photo

Not that you would, but apparently you can take your McLaren 570 GT camping. Why? The better question is why not.

2018 Acura RLX Enlarge Photo

Acura revealed the updated 2018 RLX with a fresh design, new transmission, and upgraded seats. Set to make its formal debut at Pebble Beach this coming week, the RLX is now inspired by the Acura Precision Concept.

Singer Williams Porsche flat-6 engine Enlarge Photo

Singer Vehicle Design and Williams Advanced Engineering have teamed up to create a monster air-cooled, 4.0-liter flat-6 that makes 500 horsepower. The best part? It'll rev to over 9,000 rpm. While details are thin, clearly this monster power plant will find its way into a future Singer 911, and one might expect more details this coming week at Pebble Beach.

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS to find out what it's like to live with for a week. The results? It just might be the Goldilocks of the 911 lineup, which is vast and confusing.

2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Prototypes for the upcoming 2019 XC40 compact crossover SUV have been spied testing on public roads. Previewed in 2016 by the 40.1 Concept, the production version seems to stay true to that concept.

Ferrari Sergio Enlarge Photo

Only five Ferrari Sergios were ever made, and now one is up for grabs. Priced from about $3 million two year ago, someone is now asking $5 million for the privilege of being its second owner. Talk about appreciation.

Volkswagen Passat GT concept, 2016 Los Angeles auto show Enlarge Photo

Originally shown as a concept, Volkswagen is going to put the Passat GT into production in 2018. The premise is simple: Make a sportier Passat. Power will come from a VR6 engine with all of the horses flowing to the front wheels. Expect to see it in dealerships some time in 2018.