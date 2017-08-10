One of six Ferrari Sergios is for sale for $5 million





The Ferrari Sergio—produced to mark the 85th anniversary of Pininfarina and the late Sergio Pininfarina—may not be the Prancing Horse's best-known sports car, but it's certainly one of the rarer modern nameplates Ferrari has produced. In fact, only six of them were built and each was sold by the time it was revealed at the 2015 Geneva motor show.

Now, one of the six has surfaced for sale in the Netherlands, and it's the only one built to European specifications. The first Ferrari Sergio was delivered in the United Arab Emirates, while three were shipped to the United States. Additionally, one was allocated for Japan.

This Ferrari Sergio is actually the yellow example that was on display in 2015 at Geneva. It was then sold to a customer in Switzerland.

The Sergio is essentially a Ferrari 458 Italia under bespoke sheet metal. It retains the 458's 4.5-liter V-8 engine, which spins out 605 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.

Here's the most incredible piece of information surrounding the sale: the asking price is $5 million. When the Sergio was unveiled, it cost around $3 million. To climb $2 million in value in only two years puts its appreciation factor off the charts. Why the owner is parting ways with it is unknown, but we'd guess there aren't many miles on this car to warrant the $5 million asking price. If the owner will get that figure is another question altogether.

When a car has been graced with the prancing horse moniker and only six of them exist, it's never going to be an inexpensive proposition.