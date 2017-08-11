Trackhawk priced, Clarkson hospitalized, 2020 Audi Q8: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Jeep priced the 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk; Jeremy Clarkson was hospitalized; and we spied the 2020 Audi Q8. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] told the world you will need at least $86,995 to place your order for a Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Speaking of placing orders, dealers began taking them, and likely a hefty deposit, this past week for the ridiculously quick SUV.

Ferrari lost the trademark to the Testarossa nameplate in Germany. The result? A German toy maker will now be able to use the Testarossa name for some oddball items.

The leader of the trio who star in Amazon's "The Grand Tour," Jeremy Clarkson, was hospitalized this past week for pneumonia. With Richard Hammond's crash, and now this, one can only hope James May can keep things moving in the right direction for an on-time debut of season two.

Acura revealed the updated 2018 RLX before it makes a formal debut at Pebble Beach. Featuring updated styling inspired by the Acura Precision Concept, a new 10-speed automatic, and refreshed interior materials and seats, Acura's hoping to increase sales of its large luxury sedan.

We spied the 2020 Audi Q8 undergoing testing on the Nürburgring. The new crossover SUV appears to be similar in size to the three-row Q7, but with a faster roofline and sportier overall look.