Porsche offers lengthy engine warranty for some GT3 owners

2014 Porsche 911 GT3

Let's flash back to the year 2014. Porsche had introduced its all-new 991-generation 911 GT3 the year prior, and now the car was making its way into the hands of excited owners. Their passion for the car was fiery. The problem was that the car could become fiery as well. When the 991.1 GT3 first went on sale, a run of 785 had been delivered when Porsche had to stop selling the car due to a string of engine fires. Now owners of those cars can breathe easy because they have a tremendous warranty backing up their mighty mills.

It took a few months to find out what was causing the risk of an engine fire. Porsche decided to replace every engine in that first run of cars.

But the story doesn't end there. After the fire issue was set aside, some owners noticed that their engines were misfiring at higher rpm. According to Road & Track, a group of concerned owners let Porsche of North America know of the situation. Porsche was listening.

Delegates from this group of owners were invited to sit down with Porsche executives to discuss the issue. Porsche even flew in Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, who is the head of Porsche Motorsport. The resulting conversation provided more than these owners were expecting. Dr. Walliser informed those in attendance that Porsche knew why the misfiring was occurring, and that the company planned to offer a massive warranty to cover any engine issues that could arise.

It seems that a part on the rocker arm in the valvetrain was subject to a metallurgical defect. This only happened to a few batches, but it could lead to excessive wear of the part, which then led to the noticeable misfiring during high rpm operation. Porsche has developed revised camshafts and valvetrain parts to address this issue.

So now Porsche will extend a 10-year, 120,000-mile engine warranty to all 2014-2016 911 GT3s. That's a positively massive warranty for an engine, especially a high-strung one that could see track duty. The Porsche 911 GT3 likes to be run hard and the automaker knows this, but it's clearly standing by its engineering fix for the car.

The warranty isn't just for the original owner, either. Porsche will honor the warranty for all future owners of the car. This warranty will cover the cost of an entire engine replacement should the need arise and be traced back to that valvetrain defect.