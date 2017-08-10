Volvo's discounting the 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence by up to $23,500 





The Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence is the Swedish marque's take on opulence and its finest motoring experience available. With adjectives like that, it's easy to expect a high price of entry; the XC90 T8 Excellence has a sticker price that starts at a whopping $105,895.

However, Volvo has put the 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence on clearance and it's offering deep discounts—up to $23,500 off. Volvo has enacted a $20,000 discount on all remaining XC90 T8 Excellence models, according to Cars Direct, to make room for the 2018 model. Additionally, Volvo offers a $3,500 conquest incentive. All the buyer has to do is show proof they currently lease an Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jeep, Lexus, Lincoln or Mercedes-Benz, and it unlocks the additional $3,500 discount.

With a grand total of $23,500 in discounts on the XC90 T8 Excellence, it brings the sale price down to around $80,000. In one case, a dealership has advertised the same twin-engine hybrid-powertrain model with another $9,000 dealer discount.

The 2017 Volvo XC90 Excellence earns its surname with a feature list awash with luxurious amenities. Each of the SUV's four seats are finished in Nappa leather. They are also heated, ventilated, and feature a massage function. The rear seats recline and are split by a full-length console wrapped in leather and open-pore wood trim. Additionally, an onboard refrigerator is tucked in for rear-seat passengers; the cupholders are pre-stocked with crystal glasses from Sweden's Orrefors.

The driver isn't left out of all the fun, either, as 400 horsepower is on tap, with Volvo's all-wheel drive system putting power to the pavement.

The upper-class may be the only ones with the means to take advantage of this deal, but there's no doubt the discounts represent a tremendous steal on a fine vehicle.