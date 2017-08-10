BMW might bring the front-wheel-drive 1-Series to the US after all

Aug 10, 2017

2017 BMW 1-Series (Chinese spec)

2017 BMW 1-Series (Chinese spec)

Enlarge Photo

BMW has expanded its "Ultimate Driving Machine" mantra to include front-wheel-drive vehicles around the globe, but a sedan? Blasphemy. Such a car exists in China—the 2017 BMW 1-Series—and it seems the German brand may have plans to introduce the car in the U.S. as well.

A new report from Automotive News has one source claiming BMW is mulling over a 1-Series introduction for the U.S. market. Pressure from Audi and Mercedes-Benz may ultimately sway BMW into offering the front-wheel drive sedan. Audi sells the A3 and Mercedes-Benz will soon sell the A-Class sedan in the U.S. beginning in 2018. The Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class has also been successful in tapping the entry-level luxury market since its introduction.

2017 BMW 1-Series (Chinese spec)

2017 BMW 1-Series (Chinese spec)

Enlarge Photo

As the market for entry-level, front-wheel drive luxury sedans expands, the 1-Series would be BMW's logical answer. Additionally, BMW will move the European-market 1-Series hatchback from its current rear-wheel drive platform to the same front-wheel drive architecture that underpins the 1-Series sedan. The 1-Series hatchback has often been an appreciated oddity for its sporty rear-wheel drive layout and longitudinally-mounted inline-6. While enthusiasts love it, it's not the most practical solution for a small car.

2017 BMW 1-Series (Chinese spec)

2017 BMW 1-Series (Chinese spec)

Enlarge Photo

The 1-Series sedan has been a China-exclusive model, while the 1-Series hatch has been sold in markets around the world—save for the U.S. Additionally, BMW offers a front-drive X1 crossover here; it's based on the same, Mini-derived architecture.

BMW has long denied a U.S. launch for the 1-Series, but should this source prove credible, it will mark the first time a BMW sedan would be offered with front-wheel drive here.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to be next year's NASCAR Cup car Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to be next year's NASCAR Cup car
Learn to drive a new Audi R8 on a Formula One track Learn to drive a new Audi R8 on a Formula One track
2018 Acura RLX gets new look, but will it be enough to compete? 2018 Acura RLX gets new look, but will it be enough to compete?
Volvo's discounting the 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence by up to $23,500  Volvo's discounting the 2017 XC90 T8 Excellence by up to $23,500 
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.