2018 Ford F-150 boasts best-in-class towing rating, improved fuel economy





2018 Ford F-150 Enlarge Photo

The Ford F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle line in the United States for decades, and Ford isn't ready to give that crown up anytime soon. Instead, it has doubled down on technology to boast best-in-class towing and payload ratings, and fuel-economy figures for the 2018 Ford F-150.

The towing accolade arrives with the 2018 F-150 powered by the 3.5-liter Ecoboost V-6 engine, now paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The 3.5-liter Ecoboost V-6 provides the 2018 F-150 enough gusto to tow up to 13,200 pounds—figures that best the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500. Additionally, the new-ish 5.0-liter V-8 engine is capable of hauling up to 3,270 pounds. Ford was also keen to point out this is another best-in-class figure. Meanwhile, the 2.7-liter Ecoboost V-6 engine returns a segment-best, EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined. There's an accolade for everyone, it seems.

Ford didn't forget about its base powertrain, though. The 3.3-liter V-6 engine is the only option not paired to the new 10-speed automatic, but it does provide more torque than the previously-standard 3.5-liter V-6 engine. It also achieves a 5 percent power-to-weight ratio improvement versus the 2014 F-150 featuring a steel body and 3.7-liter V-6 engine. Auto start-stop capability is now implemented no matter which engine is placed under the hood of the 2018 F-150.

Following the introduction of the 2018 Ford F-150 this fall, the truck's first-ever factory-diesel option will launch in spring of 2018. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 engine will also be paired to the latest 10-speed automatic transmission and should boast significant efficiency gains over its gasoline engine stablemates.