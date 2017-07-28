Hardcore Alpine A110 track car teased





Alpine A110 track car sketch teaser Enlarge Photo

We're still jubilant over the fact there will be a production Alpine A110. Despite the fact North America won't be treated to the French sports car, that doesn't mean we can't admire it from afar. But now, our jealousy grows as Alpine has teased its next endeavor.

The French marque released sketches of the Alpine A110 track car, which will participate in a one-make racing series. According to Autocar, the Alpine A110 outfitted for cup racing will receive a body kit with upgraded aerodynamics and a less restrictive exhaust, and its interior will be stripped out for racing.

The updates will drop the A110 racer's weight below the road-going A110's curb weight of 2,380 pounds, which is already pretty darn light. Apparently, the regular A110's 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4 will remain untouched; it produces 252 horsepower.

The French firm Signatech will reportedly produce and sell the Alpine A110 cup car and ensure each meets the FIA-homologation standards. The one-make series is expected to draw around 20 entrants, but further details surrounding its launch, and at which European circuits it will take place, have not been discussed. It may be a little while before we hear more as Alpine is expected to produce its first batch of limited-edition A110s in 2018. The cup car will likely arrive afterward.

The production car will also gain a wide range of personalization options following the limited-edition car's production run.

_______________________________________

